Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 26,811 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.86. 41,837,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

