Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises 3.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

