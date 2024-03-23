Jessup Wealth Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,567 shares of company stock valued at $853,087. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,644,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,667. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

