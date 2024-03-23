Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. Tesla comprises about 2.5% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.83. 75,580,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

