Retirement Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $245.85. 444,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,943. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

