Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,069.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00109343 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00039782 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017637 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

