LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,498. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

