LVW Advisors LLC Buys 613 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

