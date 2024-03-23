Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,683. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

