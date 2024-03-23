LVW Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $10.67 on Friday, hitting $553.11. 364,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.42.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

