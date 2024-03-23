LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.94. The stock had a trading volume of 837,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

