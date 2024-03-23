Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 282,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 195,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Royalty Management Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

