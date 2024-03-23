Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 87,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

