Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.85

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $10.95. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 3,542 shares trading hands.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

