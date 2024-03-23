Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Shares Down 7.1%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.41. 20,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 12,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Decisionpoint Systems worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

