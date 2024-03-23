LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.3 %

SAP traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.35. 533,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,590. The stock has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.