Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.06

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.06 and traded as high as $76.44. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 153,623 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 26.36%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,062.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $498,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,062.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,713 over the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,317,000 after buying an additional 851,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 452.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 194,097 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 421.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

