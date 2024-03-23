LVW Advisors LLC Sells 29,292 Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

ANEB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488. The company has a market cap of $64.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -1.02. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

