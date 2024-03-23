Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.06 and last traded at $75.08. 5,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

About Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

