Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Trading Up 12.8%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 167,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 554,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.31% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

