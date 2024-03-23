Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.86 and last traded at $72.86. Approximately 354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,418,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,930,000 after buying an additional 62,046 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.