Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.95. 1,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Fundamental Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00.

Fundamental Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

About Fundamental Global

FG Group Holdings Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. It manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. The company also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

