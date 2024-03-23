Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 10,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 64.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 483,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 189,361 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

