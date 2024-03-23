WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Shares Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $48.72. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

