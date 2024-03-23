Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.31. 61,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 54,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBIO. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $44,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 1,053,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $13,790,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $2,446,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 107,651 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

