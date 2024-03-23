LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.16. The company had a trading volume of 730,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,502. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $284.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

