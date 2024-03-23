LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $205.07. 28,437,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.