LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 816 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after buying an additional 1,357,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after buying an additional 261,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TLH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.43. 275,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,488. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.