Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SCHA traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

