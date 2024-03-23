Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 3,894 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after acquiring an additional 225,134 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. 1,620,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,841. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

