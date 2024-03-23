Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

VGT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.28. 286,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,989. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $364.88 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

