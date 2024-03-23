Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 5,317 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 896,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $21,167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,802,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 617,815 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 268,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

