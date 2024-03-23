HB Wealth Management LLC Has $16.34 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.02. 4,106,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

