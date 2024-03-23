Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 3.57% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $120,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.15. 236,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,195. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

