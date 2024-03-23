Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 65,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

