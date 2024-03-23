Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 7.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $88,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.44. The stock had a trading volume of 231,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,465. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $77.53 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

