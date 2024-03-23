LVW Advisors LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 249,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 297,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 84,724 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,716. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

