LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.5% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. 2,204,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

