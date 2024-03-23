Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,021 shares of company stock worth $14,212,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,929. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

