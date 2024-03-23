FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.89.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FDS traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.46. The company had a trading volume of 456,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,956. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

