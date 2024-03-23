Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMTL. B. Riley began coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,418. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

