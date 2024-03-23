12,098 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Bought by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. WD-40 comprises 1.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of WD-40 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.19. 67,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,911. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.88.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

