Profit Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Terex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $61,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after acquiring an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $30,229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $36,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,039 shares of company stock worth $4,864,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 520,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

