Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer makes up about 1.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPY. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $414.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $308.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

