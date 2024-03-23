Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $263.44 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.21 or 0.05182491 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00083795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003804 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

