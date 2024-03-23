Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $108.84 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $108.84 million and $15.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003468 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 108.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.