iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.82. 8,359,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

