Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC remained flat at $36.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,881 shares. The firm has a market cap of $733.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

