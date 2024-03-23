CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 322,824 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

