Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 13,412 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 26,169,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

